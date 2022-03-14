 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethlehem Ruritan Club scholarships available
BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Ruritan Club is now accepting applications from Alexander Central High School and CVCC Early College students who live in the Bethlehem Fire District.

Two types of scholarships are available including academic scholarships and trades scholarships. Applications are available at the ACHS guidance office, the Early College guidance office or from Warren Hollar via email at whollar1@gmail.com.

Applications are due by April 15.

