Bethlehem Ruritan Club charter member honored

BETHLEHEM — Max White, a charter member of the Bethlehem Ruritan Club, was awarded the Tom Downing Award from Ruritan National at the club meeting on Sept. 10. The Tom Downing Award is the highest award presented by Ruritan National for community service.

White has been a member of Ruritan for 58 years. Presenters said he personifies the service and dedication of the very best members of Ruritan National. During his 58 years of service, he has held all local offices, zone offices, most offices at the district level, and worked with Ruritan National programs.

Club President Tim Garrison said White's dedication to Ruritan spurred the improvement of many programs in the Bethlehem community and provided immeasurable assistance to the success of not only the local Ruritan club but Ruritan in general. Several members of the Bethlehem Ruritan Club stated that Max White exemplifies the Ruritan motto, "Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service."