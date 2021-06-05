Bethlehem Ruritan Club awards scholarships

The Bethlehem Ruritan Club recently awarded scholarship assistance to four students from the Bethlehem Fire District.

Each year the club recognizes one of the students as the recipient of the Tommy Hefner Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is provided in memory of Tommy Hefner, an active Ruritan member and community businessman, who died from a heart condition. The winner is considered to possess many talents in working with others and being actively involved with his or her community.

This year the Bethlehem Ruritan Club awarded the Tommy Hefner Scholarship to Abigail “Abby” Overby. Abby is the daughter of Cal Overby and the late Adrienne Overby. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she will major in biology. After completing an undergraduate degree, she plans to pursue an advanced degree in marine biology with plans to work with marine animals and help keep the oceans clean.

Hannah Lail, a recipient from last year and present nursing student at Lenoir-Rhyne University, received a Ruritan Foundation Scholarship from Ruritan National. Hannah is on the equestrian team at Lenoir-Rhyne and will begin her clinicals next year.