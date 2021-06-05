Bethlehem Ruritan Club awards scholarships

The Bethlehem Ruritan Club recently awarded scholarship assistance to four students from the Bethlehem Fire District.
Each year the club recognizes one of the students as the recipient of the Tommy Hefner Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is provided in memory of Tommy Hefner, an active Ruritan member and community businessman, who died from a heart condition. The winner is considered to possess many talents in working with others and being actively involved with his or her community.
This year the Bethlehem Ruritan Club awarded the Tommy Hefner Scholarship to Abigail “Abby” Overby. Abby is the daughter of Cal Overby and the late Adrienne Overby. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she will major in biology. After completing an undergraduate degree, she plans to pursue an advanced degree in marine biology with plans to work with marine animals and help keep the oceans clean.
Hannah Lail, a recipient from last year and present nursing student at Lenoir-Rhyne University, received a Ruritan Foundation Scholarship from Ruritan National. Hannah is on the equestrian team at Lenoir-Rhyne and will begin her clinicals next year.
Other recipients include Brianna Abernathy, daughter of Kim and Scott Abernathy, who plans to pursue a degree in exercise science/kinesiology at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Her career goal is to become an occupational therapist.
Hannah Maltba, a graduate of Alexander Early College and daughter of Phillip and Dori Maltba, plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University to pursue a degree in nursing.
Elizabeth Willis, daughter of Kay Willis and Chris Willis, will also attend Lenoir-Rhyne University. She plans to major in chemistry and pursue an advanced degree in the same area and pursue a profession in pharmaceutical research.
The Bethlehem Ruritan Club appreciates the support of local businesses, industries and individuals in making fundraising activities successful. A special thanks goes to Anchor Richey for the company’s special support of the scholarship program.
For more information concerning the scholarship program, contact scholarship chairperson Warren Hollar at 828-446-5400. Students who are residents of the Bethlehem Fire District, graduating from Alexander Central High School or Alexander Early College, and entering their first year of college are invited to apply for Ruritan scholarships.