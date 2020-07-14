Bethlehem Ruritan Club awards scholarships

BETHLEHEM - The Bethlehem Ruritan Club awarded $5,600 in scholarship assistance to students from the Bethlehem Fire District for the 2019-2020 school year. Because of the Covid virus issues, several club members delivered scholarship checks to the recipients.
Each year the club recognizes one of the students as the recipient of the Tommy Hefner Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is provided in memory of Tommy Hefner, an active Ruritan member and community businessman, who died from a heart condition.
This year the Bethlehem Ruritan Club awarded the Tommy Hefner Scholarship to Hannah Lail. Hannah is the daughter of Josh and Molly Lail and plans to Lenoir-Rhyne University where she will major in nursing.
Sarah Heath, the Tommy Hefner award winner from last year, received a Ruritan Foundation Scholarship from Ruritan National in the amount of $600. This scholarship is a cooperative effort between local Ruritan Clubs and Ruritan National.
For the first time, the Ruritan Club provided a trades scholarship to a student planning to attend a college and pursue a trade degree in areas such as plumbing, welding, mechanic, nutrition, or other similar skill. The recipient of the inaugural Trade Scholarship is Ashlynn Hawley, daughter of Jodi Robbins, who plans to major in nutrition at East Carolina University.
Other scholarship recipients include Mattie Starnes, daughter of Jason and Laura Starnes, who plans to attend UNC-Charlotte with a major in health science; Kinsey Elder, daughter of Matthew and Ashli Elder, who plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University with a major in middle grades education; Izzy Holloway, daughter of Sherry Holloway Trull, who plans to attend the University of Kentucky with a major in health studies; and Rhett Chapman, son of Rusty and Adriene Chapman, who plans to attend Catawba Valley Community College with a major in business.
For more information concerning the 2020-21 scholarship program, contact scholarship chairperson Warren Hollar.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.