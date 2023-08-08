BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Lions Club meeting was held at the Bethlehem Fire Department on Aug. 3. After the business meeting, Dr. Donald York, president, called up several Lions to present and/or accept awards that were received at the recent Zone 1 meeting from District 31-I Governor Lion Kathy Poirie.

Past Bethlehem Lions Club president and current vice president Lion Kathy Bethany was honored with the Gary Steele Outstanding Zone Chairperson Award and the club received the District 31-I Bennie Pugh Membership Growth Award for the 2022-23 Lions year.

Bethlehem membership chair Lion Greg Conrad was honored once again by the district with the Gene Everette Membership Award for his recruiting efforts for the Lions Club of Bethlehem over the past year.

Lion John Lackey, a Melvin Jones Fellow himself, presented Lion Jon Snellings with a Melvin Jones Fellow plaque from the Lions International Foundation for dedicated humanitarian services. The award was named for the founder of Lions International and is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. This was bestowed upon Snellings for his leadership and service with the Unifour Kids Sight Vision Van screenings serving western North Carolina.

For more information about Lionism and its services, contact Danny Seaver at 828-322-5155 or dwseaver@aol.com.