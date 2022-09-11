Bethlehem Lions Club supports food pantries

The club will hold a food drive on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the entrance to the Bethlehem Lowes Foods store at Bethlehem Crossing.

All donations will go directly to three local food pantries: Mt. Pisgah Good Samaritan Food Pantry, Taylorsville Christian Crisis Center, and Hiddenite Community Helpers Pantry. The pantries indicated that the most critical items needed include crackers, cereal, coffee, juice, canned vegetables and other dried goods. Any cash donations will be given to local food pantries to purchase needed food and grocery items.