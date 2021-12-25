 Skip to main content
Bethlehem Lions Club supports area school
Bethlehem Lions Club supports area school

Shown, from left, are Jon Snellings, Charles Draper and Sherry Lackey.

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Lions Club recently donated classroom items for students at Bethlehem Elementary School.

Club representatives Sherry Lackey, John Lackey and Jon Snellings presented the school principal, Charles Draper, with a cash donation for the benevolence fund and boxes of earphones, pencil holders and notebooks.

The Bethlehem Club and other area Lions Clubs endeavor to fulfill the Lions International “We Serve” motto by actively serving many community organizations and individuals. For more information or to become a Lions member, contact Lion Greg Conrad at gregc5488@charter.net.

