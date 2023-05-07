BETHLEHEM — Lions District 31-I Governor-elect Kathy Poirier and her husband, Past Lions International Council Chair Joe Poirier, paid a special visit to the most recent meeting of the Bethlehem Lions Club.

The Poiriers visited to induct four new members and bring thanks to the Bethlehem Lions for their outstanding efforts in recent years for major support of Lions International and District 31-I annual goals.

Joe Poirier briefed the Lions of Bethlehem on International Lions’ grants and disaster aid worldwide, especially the Lions Clubs in the European areas affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There, Lions have provided food, medicine and shelter.

Kathy Poirier called up the new members of the Bethlehem Lions Club and officially inducted them into Lions International.

The Lions of Bethlehem will be out at the Walmart on U.S. 70 in Hickory on Saturday, May 13, starting at 9 a.m. selling the official Lions’ brooms to raise funds for their many humanitarian efforts, especially for their support for the visually impaired through the Brighter Visions Program. Everyone is invited to stop by, get a good Lions broom or two and find out more about Lionism.

For more information about the Bethlehem Lions you may contact Danny Seaver at 828-322-5155 or dwseaver@aol.com.