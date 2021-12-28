Bethlehem Lions Club gives back to community

BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem Lions Club members Sherry and John Lackey recently delivered some Christmas cheer to the Christian Crisis Center and to Alexander County’s Santa Cops.

Monetary gifts were accepted by CCC’s Paul Schronce and by Alexander County’s Santa Cops Sheriff Chris Bowman and Capt. Phillip Starnes.

Santa Cops, started about 2009 in Alexander County, is serving 21 children of incarcerated family members this year. The Christian Crisis Center in Taylorsville is a ministry of churches in Alexander county, providing food boxes to individuals or families in Alexander County who are struggling to make ends meet.

Bethlehem Lions fulfill the Lions International motto, “We Serve”, in local communities throughout the year in such ways as vision and hearing screening, assisting with vision needs, helping stock food pantries, bell-ringing for The Salvation Army, assisting Bethlehem Elementary School, supporting the Taylorsville Rotary Club’s School Backpack program, and collaborating with the Taylorsville Lions Club in several Alexander County service areas.

For more information, contact Lion Greg Conrad at gregc5488@charter.net.