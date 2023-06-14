BETHLEHEM — The new Bethlehem Ice Cream Shoppe is now open at 9300 N.C. 127 beside the Dollar General store.

A ribbon cutting is planned by the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation on Saturday, June 17, at 12:30 p.m. to celebrate the store’s grand opening. The public is invited to attend.

Following the ribbon cutting, patrons can enjoy live music by Dani Kerr & Matt Eckard from 1-3 p.m. Hot dogs, ice cream, a bounce house, and more are planned for the day’s festivities.

Owner Chris London encourages all lovers of ice cream, sorbet, Italian ice, and sherbet to enjoy the treats of the Bethlehem Ice Cream Shoppe. Many shapes, sizes, and flavors are served.

“We have 40 flavors of Hershey’s ice cream products,” said London, “Come by and enjoy a scoop or two and let the kids enjoy the playground area.”

London complimented his managers, Bryan Hollifield and Courtney Williams, for their commitment to the ice cream shop and their love of the Bethlehem community. Their daughter, Charlee, is the face featured on the shop’s logo.

“Variety is the spice of life,” said London. “We want families to gather at the shop and enjoy sweet treats and each other’s company.”

The Bethlehem Ice Cream Shoppe is open from noon to 9 p.m. every day. Gift cards are available at the shop. Follow them on Facebook for updates and specials.