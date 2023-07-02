I have a groundhog, not by choice, and I need to get rid of him! He has become the bane of my existence and I tend to give a lengthy lecture to anyone who dares to mention how cute they are.

I planted 20 tomato plants this May, and the creature proceeded to go down the rows eating the tops. Now that the tomatoes are coming on, it has now gone down the row, taking a bite out of each tomato. I set out a live trap only to capture an opossum instead. The wicked beast probably had a good laugh, as he headed to my garden to devour my squash plants.

I have now erected a scarecrow, sporting a plaid shirt, a gourd head which I painted a face on, and added some old yarn for hair. My daughter named her Ugly Betty, and then soon changed it to Pretty Pathetic. If she doesn’t soon do her job, she will be renamed to Utterly Useless. I have hung tin pie plates from her arms and she is beginning to look like a vagrant.

This marauding thief lives under the shed which backs up to my garden. As they say in real estate, location, location, location.

As I pass the shed in the utility vehicle, I always blow the horn or I throw rocks at the side of the shed or hit it with the shovel. I get the feeling he finds me as amusing as that trapped opossum. Someone told me to fill glass gallon jugs with water and place them around the garden. The rascal sees his reflection and, apparently thinking it’s another animal, runs away. If only it were that simple.

I’ve been told to use mothballs or have the men of the house mark their territory around the hole.

I have an old CD of KC and the Sunshine Band’s greatest hits, which I will string on a line. Hopefully the groundhog will move on, once it sees the embarrassing taste in music from my youth, either that or the movement and shine will scare it off.

I just continue to wage my personal battle against this critter and attempt to make his life miserable. But I have not actually seen him for about a week and a half. Could I be so lucky that my persistence has paid off or maybe the fox that killed some neighboring chickens needed something more substantial?

Either way works for me.