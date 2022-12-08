Bethlehem celebrates Christmas season in a big way

BETHLEHEM — There are at least 18 places named Bethlehem in the United States, including the one in Alexander County just across the N.C. 127 bridge.

Seasonal activities are held in December to recognize and celebrate this special name. The season began with the lighting of the Bethlehem Star for the 46th year on Dec. 3 with more than 750 visitors enjoying music from choirs and a jazz band, a live nativity, craft fair, bonfires and hot chocolate.

Other activities of interest include a Christmas Drive or Walk Through with more than 40 scenes during the second weekend of December. A Christmas boat parade begins near the N.C. 127 bridge on Saturday, Dec. 10, with pontoon boats displaying Christmas colors and multiple lights. The local post office also provides the opportunity for patrons to stamp holiday cards with the Bethlehem, NC, stamp.

Bethlehem Christmas Drive-Thru

For the 21st year, the Bethlehem Christmas Drive Thru is set for Dec. 9-11 from 6:30-9 p.m. on the campus of Fellowship Advent Christian Church in the Bethlehem community located on Fellowship Church Road. Approximately 40 scenes will be staffed by at least 60 volunteers from several churches in Bethlehem. During several years, more than 2,000 people have attended the event.

Visitors will begin their journey in the Old Testament with Isaiah’s prophecy, scenes from Herod’s Temple, Mary and Martha, a census booth, a biblical village with replicas of a blacksmith shop and bakery, a live nativity scene, and scenes after the birth. The whole experience is lit by bonfires throughout the pageant.

Visitors may either choose to drive through the various scenes or park and dress in period costumes to walk through the experience. The program is another example of the churches of Bethlehem pulling together to provide a special gift to visitors this Christmas season.

Bethlehem Stamp for Christmas Cards

For years, the Bethlehem Post Office has allowed customers to use the Bethlehem, NC, stamp to imprint the back of their Christmas cards and other mailings. The Bethlehem Post Office is located opposite the Bethlehem Shopping Center.

Bethlehem Library Santa Visit

A children's Santa visit is planned at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Bethlehem Star Newspaper

The Bethlehem Star will celebrate the 50th year with the December issue published on Dec. 15. It will include special articles about the history of Bethlehem, local citizens, and special submissions by local people.

Christmas Boat Parade

A Christmas Boat Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. near the N.C. 127 Bridge in Bethlehem. Rain date is Dec. 11. Dozens of boaters decorate pontoon boats and provide multicolored lighting for the enjoyment of visitors.

The parade, coordinated by Lake Hickory Adventures, will host children from the South Mountain Children and Family Services and Santa Claus on the lead boat. This is a non-ticketed event available to the public at various viewing locations along Lake Hickory. Donations will be accepted at www.southmountain.org/contact/donate/.

The parade will proceed westward to conclude around 8 p.m. after passing under the U.S. 321 bridge. All times are approximate because travel times for the flotilla along the lake can vary. Participating boaters should rally at Lakeside Marina in Bethlehem before 6 p.m., then line up behind the "big boat" to follow in close single file for the parade. Boats will travel close to shore at several viewing locations. For additional information contact Lake Hickory Adventures.

Spectators can enjoy the parade from various viewing locations:

• 6 p.m. at Lakeside Marina (81 Marina Drive, Hickory) at the N.C. 127 bridge.

• 6:30 Wittenburg Access parking area. The fishing point is closed because of construction.

• 6:45 p.m., Moore's Ferry dock area (250 44th Avenue Circle, NW, Hickory)

• 7:15 p.m., Lovelady Wildlife Area (6162 Rocky Mount Road, Granite Falls)

• 7:45 p.m., Rotary-Geitner Park, (2035 12th Street Drive, NW, Hickory)

• 8 p.m., parking lot of the former Food Factory Restaurant (5251 Hickory Blvd., Hickory) at the U.S. 321 bridge

Community leaders invite visitors to come to Bethlehem to participate in any of the December activities.