BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Branch Library is sponsoring a poetry reading and book signing on Tuesday, April 25, beginning at 5 p.m. The branch library is at 45 Rink Dam Road,

Poetry readers will include Joyce and Les Brown of Troutman, Bud Caywood of Bethlehem, Alana Dagenhart of Charlotte, Kyra Freeman of Morganton, Kay Harbert of Taylorsville, Scott Owens of Hickory, Tim Peeler of Hickory, and Beverly Finney of Hickory. For additional information contact Glenda Leonard at 828-495-8753.