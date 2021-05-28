 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bethlehem ACE Hardware to distribute flags
0 comments

Bethlehem ACE Hardware to distribute flags

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BETHLEHEM — In the spirit of Memorial Day, Bethlehem ACE Hardware is again collaborating with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

People who visit Bethlehem ACE Hardware on May 29 will receive a free 8-by-12-inch American flag while a second flag will be donated to the local VFW to be used for marking and honoring veteran graves this Memorial Day.

“We are grateful to be collaborating with our local VFW, who have provided so much support to veterans in our community," said Randy Bock, owner of Bethlehem ACE Hardware.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What does our galaxy taste like?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert