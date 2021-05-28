Bethlehem ACE Hardware to distribute flags

BETHLEHEM — In the spirit of Memorial Day, Bethlehem ACE Hardware is again collaborating with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

People who visit Bethlehem ACE Hardware on May 29 will receive a free 8-by-12-inch American flag while a second flag will be donated to the local VFW to be used for marking and honoring veteran graves this Memorial Day.

“We are grateful to be collaborating with our local VFW, who have provided so much support to veterans in our community," said Randy Bock, owner of Bethlehem ACE Hardware.