HICKORY — The Helpful Hardware Company welcomes Bethlehem Ace Hardware & Hallmark, Hickory, to its growing family of 17 Ace Hardware stores in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Bethlehem Ace Hardware & Hallmark has long served the Hickory area under the leadership of Randy and LaShae Bock.

The Helpful Hardware Company will provide additional resources to enhance the shopping experience for the Hickory community, offering an extensive range of products and services such as, a Hallmark Gold Crown Shop, an expansive gift shop, a small engine repair shop, and a large selection of the best brands offered at Ace Hardware stores, including Benjamin Moore, Craftsman, Weber, Big Green Egg, Traeger, STIHL, and SCAG lawnmowers.

Bethlehem Ace Hardware & Hallmark is The Helpful Hardware Company’s second location in North Carolina. The company acquired Indian Trail Ace Hardware in 2021 and continues to pursue expansion opportunities in the greater-Charlotte market.

“Bethlehem Ace Hardware & Hallmark is an exciting new addition to our chain of stores in the Southeast and broadens our presence int North Carolina. This strategic move aligns with our vision for continued growth and expansion throughout the Southeast, and we look forward to providing superior customer service and product offerings to the Hickory community for years to come," said Darin Workman, president of The Helpful Hardware Company.

The Helpful Hardware Company, headquartered in Cumming, Georgia, is a member of the largest retailer-owned, cooperative, Ace Hardware. Founded in 2014, The Helpful Hardware Company has grown to 17 stores across the Southeast.

The company is led by Workman, who has over 25 years of leadership experience in the hardware industry. Together with JPB Partners, a family office investor out of Hanover, Maryland, The Helpful Hardware Company continues to seek more acquisition opportunities.