Bethany United Church of Christ launches Little Free Library; Congregation member found the idea online and constructed the library himself

There is a new Little Free Library at a church in Claremont, thanks in part to the work of José De Jesus.

De Jesus is a retired pastor and a member of Bethany United Church of Christ. He said he found the Little Free Library online and he designed the church’s own with plywood, acrylic and shingles. He said he wanted to make the library resemble a tiny church.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build community, inspire readers and expand book access to readers of all ages. Each Little Free Library is registered and users can navigate an entire global network of small community libraries through the website, littlefreelibrary.org.

The congregation’s reaction to the Little Free Library has been good, DeJesus said. Members of the congregation started bringing in books long before the library opened.

De Jesus said the church is planning to add a sign for the little library so that community members will know where people can pick up free books. The library is located at the church’s drive-thru circle so people can pull up and select a title from the collection of books.

De Jesus, who is from Puerto Rico, said he learned to build items, such as the little library, from techniques passed down by his father who worked in construction. De Jesus also enjoys woodworking, leather work and computer programming. He said that it makes him happy to see something he built being used by the community. “I love when people find anything I do useful,” De Jesus said.

Bethany UCC Pastor Kathy Naish’s granddaughter was the first library visitor. Naish said the library offers books that appeal to all ages.

Congregation member and retired school librarian Norma Boggs said she wanted to look into partnering with local schools to get book suggestions for young readers.

Congregation member and Little Free Library steward Karen Gentle said community members can donate books to the church’s collection. Since the Little Free Library is a community book exchange, anytime someone wants to donate a book, they can leave it in the library for someone else to enjoy.

For larger donations, community members can leave books at the door of Bethany UCC.

Gentle said she loves the sign that welcomes community members to the library because of the little phrase it includes: “Read it, Love it, Share it.”

Boggs said that she refills the library at least once a week, and she makes sure that all books include a bookmark that gives information about Bethany UCC.