Beth Eden Lutheran Church wins competition

NEWTON — In August, local companies, churches and individuals were encouraged to participate in The Corner Table’s Parade of Cans Food Drive for the infamous “CAN” PION trophy.

The drive, held to restock their backpack warehouse and soup kitchens pantry, named a new “CAN” PION for 2021. Beth Eden Lutheran Church secured the top spot by collecting 4,995 pounds of much-needed food.

Beth Eden was presented with the overall “CAN” PION trophy as well as the trophy for collecting the most canned food for the soup kitchen on Sept. 30 at the annual Parade of Cans reception.

First Presbyterian and Trinity Baptist Church in Newton finished second and third in the overall competition. GKN Automotive in Newton was awarded the trophy for collecting the most canned food for the backpack program, and a trophy for collecting the most snacks for the backpack program. It total, 19 organizations participated collecting more than 20,000 pounds of food.

“This type of support is what makes our mission possible,” stated Tina Campbell, food service and volunteer manager. “It allows me to plan and prepare quality meals for our soup kitchen guests.”