Beocare donates face masks to Exodus Homes

HICKORY - Exodus Homes, a faith-based United Way agency that provides supportive housing to homeless recovering people returning to the community from treatment and prison, recently received a large donation of cloth masks from Hudson manufacturer Beocare that makes Class 1 medical and textile products.
Bud Styles, national sales manager for Beocare, had contacted Darrell Johnson, senior vice president at First Horizon Bank, to ask him how they could help local nonprofits with cloth masks and Johnson led him to Exodus Homes which has remained open and fully operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
For months, its 73 residents have been required to wear masks when they are outside of their housing unit and around other people in any way. Exodus Homes has had volunteers making cloth masks, paid for people to make cloth masks, and bought as many disposable masks as it could find.
"Many of our residents work in settings without air conditioning and need to change masks several times a day. Having enough masks for everyone here has been a tremendous challenge," said the Rev. Susan Smith, Exodus assistant executive director.
Recently Johnson brought Styles to Exodus Homes so he could donate 250 white cloth masks that are roomy, comfortable, cool in the heat, and machine washable.
"These are really nice masks. No one likes wearing a mask but if we have to right now these will make it easier" said the Rev. Reggie Longcrier, Exodus executive director.
Beocare wanted to help multiple organizations and Johnson helped Styles make other donations to Safe Harbor, the Soup Kitchen, and the YMCA as well.
"We know this is a hard time for local nonprofits and we are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference where we can," said Styles.
