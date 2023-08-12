NEWTON — During August, Bennett Funeral Service continues their tradition of giving away commemorative cardboard hand fans to the community. Since 2013, Rhonda and Robbie Bennett have provided old-fashioned hand fans for folks attending Balls Creek Campmeeting and the Soldiers Reunion. The staff of Bennett Funeral Service will be handing out over 2,500 hand fans at both events.

The 170th Balls Creek Campmeeting starts on Sunday, Aug. 13, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 27.

“Balls Creek Campmeeting is very special to us,” said Robbie Bennett. “Rhonda and I as well as our son, Kyle, and daughter-in-law, Lindsay grew up attending this annual event that features preaching and singing under the arbor. We have so many fond memories of attending this annual event. It has always been a great place for gathering and worshipping with our family and friends.”

Rhonda Bennett said, “We asked Donna Rudisill, our community relations director, to create a fan depicting Balls Creek Campmeeting.” Rudisill stated, “Designing the hand fan is a labor of love for me. Since it is the 170th anniversary of the campground, I chose to use a quilt design because they represent the family heritage and are often handed down from generation to generation. The quilt pattern displayed on the hand fan is called Grandma’s Flower Garden.”

Rhonda Bennett pointed out, “Many families often use quilts to decorate the exterior as well as the interior of their tents at campmeeting. The frontside of the hand fan also contains the full 2023 Balls Creek Campmeeting schedule of events.”

Robbie Bennett added, “Some folks collect these fans and keep them for many years. Often you will see hand fans from previous years decorating the walls of an owner’s tent at Balls Creek Campground; the fans provide a historical timeline of past campmeetings.”

The 2023 Soldiers Reunion hand fan has the new official logo created by Newton-Conover High School’s Career Technical Education Adobe Academy class led by Marty Isenhour. Bennett Funeral Service employees will be giving out the hand fans during the week of the 134th Soldiers Reunion on the courthouse square in downtown Newton. The festivities begin on Saturday, Aug. 12, and end with the parade on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Robbie Bennett stated, “Bennett Funeral Service is honored to serve as the title sponsor for the 2023 Soldiers Reunion. This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize our military veterans and celebrate the heritage of our community.”

The backside of both hand fan designs display information about Bennett Funeral Service and recognizes their 10th anniversary as well as awards for Best Funeral Home in the Catawba Valley from the readers of the Hickory Daily Record and The Observer News Enterprise. If you are unable to attend the Soldiers Reunion or Balls Creek Campmeeting, you may stop by either location of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 N.C. 10, Newton or 502 1st Ave. S., Conover, to pick up a fan.

Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family owned and offers affordable funeral and cremation services in the Catawba Valley. They have been voted the Best Funeral Home for nine consecutive years and Best Overall Business and Best Customer Service for 2022. For additional information, visit www.bennettfuneralservice.com.