Beginner's tai chi offered at Hickory library

HICKORY — Beginner’s tai chi classes will be offered at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in January at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Class leader will be Diane Christensen from the Highland Recreation Center.

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner, accompanied by deep breathing to increase balance and flexibility. This program will be held indoors in the library meeting room.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.