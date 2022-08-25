Beginner's tai chi instruction offered

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library invites people to participate in beginner’s tai chi every Wednesday in September with Diane Christensen from the Highland Recreation Center.

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner, accompanied by deep breathing to increase balance and flexibility. Participants will meet on the SALT Block lawn. Rain location is the meeting room inside the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.