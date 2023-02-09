The Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Hickory will close its doors in the next few weeks, the company confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

The company said it has been conducting a store-by-store analysis of its portfolio, “to ensure we can grow profitably while best serving our customers.”

As a result, the decision to close the Hickory store was made.

“We previously shared this information with our valued associates,” the statement said. “While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, customers can shop online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app.”

The Hickory location has signs to inform customers of its closing. There is a storewide sale, and all sales are final.

An employee said the store would be closing its doors in late March.

The closing is one of hundreds across the U.S., including stores in Gastonia, Raleigh, Greenville and Burlington, according to the company's updated store closing list.