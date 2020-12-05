‘Beary’ Christmas: Campus carving dressed for holidays

Each year, Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Facility Management team places a Santa hat atop the carved bear statue on campus for the Christmas season.

“We thought (decorating the bear) was creative and fun,” said LRU’s director of facility management Jesse Childers.

The carved bear has been a staple on LR’s campus since 2014. “It was carved as a welcome to visitors on campus and as an additional source of Bear pride,” Childers said. “It was carved by Joey Rowe and Jason Smathers and took eight days to complete.” He added the bear was carved from a red oak.

Childers said from time to time, the bear needs a little TLC. “It is sanded and torched then coated with Austrian Timber Oil,” Childers explained. “It should be touched up every year.” It costs less than $500 per year to refinish the carving.

Childers also requested the carving be placed on a platform. “The tree is dying and this will allow us to preserve the statue,” he said.

Thanks to LR’s Facility Management department, Childers says the bear isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. “It should last 8 to 10 years; once it is placed on a platform and sealed, it should last forever,” he said.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

