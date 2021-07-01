Bear spotted in Southeast Hickory; police have received 5 separate reports

Anita Dellinger Anderson was sitting in her car at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on U.S. 70 early Saturday afternoon when she saw a bear in the parking lot of the adjacent Coach’s Neighborhood Grill.

“It was a little shocking, but I wasn’t totally surprised,” the Conover resident said, noting she had been in Asheville recently and seen bears there. “I was surprised it was getting that close to the highway.”

The Hickory Police Department has received five reports in the past two weeks of sightings of what they believe to be the same bear, said Chrystal Dieter, the department’s victim and community services coordinator.

Dieter said the sightings have been in the southeast part of the city near locations such as Everett Chevrolet and Valley Hills Mall.

Sightings of bears in urban parts of Hickory are not new. In 2017, a baby black bear climbed a tree behind the ABC store in downtown Hickory.

Michele Rodriguez, a resident of Oliver’s Landing on Lake Hickory, said she saw a bear swimming in the water in April.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the police department outlined some bear safety tips.