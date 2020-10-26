Bear sighted in Long View; police advise residents to leave the animals alone

Residents in and near Long View should keep their eyes open and be sure to keep away from bears wandering around in the area.

Jamie Miller, an employee of Carolina Container, was on her forklift headed down the ramp to empty garbage when she saw a bear ahead of her around 6 a.m. Monday.

“The bear acted like it was going to walk closer and come up the ramp,” Miller said. “I pulled the forklift on inside the building, got off the lift and pressed the button to close the bay door that is automatic.”

Miller estimated the bear weighed around 150 pounds and appeared young.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The plant is located at 61 30th St. NW, roughly a mile away from Long View Town Hall and south of the Hickory Regional Airport.

Miller’s encounter is not the only recent bear sighting in Long View.

Lt. Dennis Hardin of the Long View Police Department said police received two reports of bears over the weekend but officers were unable to find any bears.

It is not clear if the reports from the weekend or the sighting Monday morning involve the same bear or different bears.