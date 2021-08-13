Beach music night to feature The Embers

NEWTON — Beach music night has proved to be the biggest entertainment event of Reunion Week, so this year organizers are bringing back one of the top beach music bands in the South — The Embers — according to Wayne Dellinger, chairman of Catawba County’s 132nd Soldiers Reunion celebration honoring local war veterans.

Dellinger said it will be great pleasure to have the North Carolina-based The Embers playing in the middle of a Court Square intersection the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 17. “We’re anticipating a really big crowd to hear the music, and to have the opportunity to really get into the spirit by dancing in the street," he said.

The ensemble will begin their performance at 7:30 p.m. on a portable stage that will be set up across the intersection of College Avenue and East A Street on the southeast corner of The Square.

Dellinger said the master of ceremonies for the show will be popular Newton radio station personality Mike Sherrill, and he added that the crowd expected to fill that area of downtown Newton will find the street marked off for dancing.

The dancers and the crowd who will just want to listen to the music are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.