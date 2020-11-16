Be a Santa to a Senior program gets underway

HICKORY — Blankets and toiletries are among the basic necessities on the holiday wish lists of seniors as part of this year’s Be a Santa to a Senior.

The program, which runs through Dec. 11, is sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties, and works with local nonprofits and community organizations to identify area seniors who might not receive presents this holiday season.

While the holidays may look a little different this year, the program’s mission of spreading joy to seniors will be more important than ever as many are facing increased isolation due to COVID-19. Program organizers are hoping to collect 800 gifts for 200 seniors.

Three holiday trees are decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names. Due to COVID restrictions, this year the program will only be collecting lap blankets and toiletries that will be delivered to local seniors. Holiday shoppers simply choose an ornament, buy one of the requested gifts and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.

A wrapping party with community volunteers will be held on Monday, Dec. 14. The gifts will be delivered to the seniors in a parade of cars on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Tree locations are as follows: