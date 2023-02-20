HICKORY — Teens and adults are invited to attend a four-week series at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library that will teach absolute beginners basic knitting skills.

Only register if you can attend all four sessions. Participants are asked to bring size 10, 16-inch circular knitting needles which will be used throughout the entire series. All other supplies will be provided.

• March 8: Cast On, Knit Stitch

• March 15: Cast Off, Purl Stitch

• March 22: Knitting in the Round

• March 29: Reading Patterns, Rib Stitch, Seed Stitch

Registration is required. To register or for more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.