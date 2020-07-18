Basic estate planning to be focus of free program

HICKORY – Hickory Public Library will host a virtual Zoom program from Heritage Law on July 28 from 2-4 p.m.
During this presentation, participants will learn about basic estate planning documents, overview of the probate process, importance of asset titling and an overview of Medicaid programs available to pay for long-term care.
In this presentation, Jesse Bone will discuss Medicaid eligibility, planning options, and protecting the home site/real estate from estate recovery. Rush Simmons will follow up further discussion in regards to Medicaid estate recovery, as well as discuss estate administration/probate processes. Anna Winger will review traditional estate planning documents, touching on trust planning and asset titling, along with beneficiary designations. Simmons will close up the presentation, tie up any loose ends, and review questions that may arise from the topics.
For more information, call 828-304-0500.
Advance registration is required for this virtual program. To register call 828-345-6037 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.
