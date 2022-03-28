Bash for Autism event planned in Hickory

HICKORY — The seventh annual Bash for Autism will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, April 1, at Warehouse 18 in Hickory. The fundraiser supports the autism community.

Your sponsorship and/or donation is 100% tax deductible through a recent partnership with My Brother Rocks the Spectrum, the 501 3-C and sister organization to We Rock The Spectrum Hickory.

As in year’s past, the Bash for Autism will be a celebration and opportunity for all to enjoy a barbecue dinner, live music, cash bar and raffles. Meet the owners of We Rock the Spectrum Hickory and learn about this gym and the programs they have planned that will benefit kids with autism and other different abilities.

A ticket for the Bash for Autism comes with every $25 donation. This year all tickets will be available at the door.

If you would like to be a corporate sponsor of the Bash for Autism for your organization, a donation of $250 or more is suggested. Corporate sponsors will be provided with wristbands at the door for drink specials and the company logo will be displayed at the grand opening of We Rock the Spectrum Hickory and listed on its website.

On the Net: www.werockthespectrumhickory.com