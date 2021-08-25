Baseball camp for people with disabilities to be held at L.P. Frans on Saturday

A baseball camp for people with disabilities is partnering with various Catawba County groups to hold the event.

Disability Dream and Do (D3Day) Baseball Camp for children and adults with varying disabilities will take place at the Hickory Crawdads’ L.P. Frans Stadium on Saturday.

John Hall, the organizer, said the event will be set up like a professional baseball camp. “There are hitting stations, throwing stations, etc.,” Hall said.

The creator of D3Day is Dave Clark, the only pro baseball player to pitch while using crutches, Hall said.

Local nonprofit Walkin’ Roll Activities League is participating and helping to host another event to kick off the weekend.

Clark and Dave Stevens, a former pro baseball player who was born without legs, will speak with children and adults with disabilities on Friday in Hildebran.

Sharon Elliott, founder of Walkin’ Roll Activities League, said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of their events and activities have either been limited or canceled in 2020 and 2021.

“Our guys were heartbroken,” she said.