Baseball camp comes to Hickory

People came from as far as Charlotte to participate in a baseball camp for people with disabilities held at L.P. Frans Stadium on Saturday morning.
The camp was organized by Disability Dream and Do, an organization founded to provide professional-style camps for people with disabilities.
The one on Saturday had stations for activities like hitting and catching. Baseball players from Lenoir-Rhyne University and Catawba Valley Community College were present to help with the camp.
Local Rotary clubs were also involved in bringing the event to Hickory.
The camp was founded by Dave Clark, a polio survivor who has been described as the only professional pitcher to take the mound on crutches.
Speaking to the crowd before the camp kicked off, Clark told parents to give their children freedom to find their passion.
“So loosen up the leash, let your child explore their potential to find out where it really is,” Clark said.
Dave Stevens, another key figure in the Dream and Do camp, was also present.
Stevens, who was born with his legs undeveloped, is a former ESPN broadcaster whose involvement in sports included a stint with a minor league team in Minnesota.
“We all have something that we can contribute to society, and that’s what today is about,” Stevens told the attendees. “Today is about being normal. No one here has a handicap today.”
Giovanna Dubuc, a 16-year-old from Charlotte who has only one hand, said she is a competitive rock climber who enjoys watching baseball but had not tried playing it before Saturday.
“I’ve loved it so far,” Dubuc said. “Never been here before but, honestly, I’m having the time of my life.” She added that the hitting had been her favorite part up to that point.
Logan Hess, an 18-year-old from Conover, also shared his favorite part of the camp.
“I like throwing the balls at people and catching the balls,” Hess said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.