Baseball camp comes to Hickory

People came from as far as Charlotte to participate in a baseball camp for people with disabilities held at L.P. Frans Stadium on Saturday morning.

The camp was organized by Disability Dream and Do, an organization founded to provide professional-style camps for people with disabilities.

The one on Saturday had stations for activities like hitting and catching. Baseball players from Lenoir-Rhyne University and Catawba Valley Community College were present to help with the camp.

Local Rotary clubs were also involved in bringing the event to Hickory.

The camp was founded by Dave Clark, a polio survivor who has been described as the only professional pitcher to take the mound on crutches.

Speaking to the crowd before the camp kicked off, Clark told parents to give their children freedom to find their passion.

“So loosen up the leash, let your child explore their potential to find out where it really is,” Clark said.

Dave Stevens, another key figure in the Dream and Do camp, was also present.