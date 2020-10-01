Barn quilt workshop planned in Hiddenite

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a barn quilt workshop with instructor Carol Mitchell. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the center’s educational complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

In this make-and-take class, Mitchell will lead students in creating their own 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt.

Cost for this beginner’s level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $40 for Hiddenite Center members and $45 for the public. Advance payment is required. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. To register, call the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966.