Barn quilt workshop planned in Hiddenite

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a barn quilt workshop with instructor Carol Mitchell. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Mitchell, will lead students in creating their own 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt.

Cost for this beginner’s level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $40 for Center members and $45 for the public. Advance payment is required. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. To register, call the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966.