Barn quilt from Alexander County honors officers killed in Boone standoff

A pair of Alexander County women dedicated a wooden barn quilt to two deputies who died in April during a standoff near Boone. The women presented the gift, on behalf of Alexander County, to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Carol Mitchell and Sandy Herman worked together to paint a barn quilt soon after hearing K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and Sgt. Chris Ward were killed during what became a 13-hour standoff between law enforcement and an armed man barricaded in a home. Five people died, including the two officers.

The piece is inspired by the “Thin Blue Line” flag and has the names of the two officers painted on it with the phrase “End of Watch.”

The back of the barn quilt reads, “From the Citizens of Alexander County.”

“We really felt like it needed to come from the whole county rather than just one person or two people,” Herman said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell said she painted the lettering on the barn quilt, and Herman painted the pattern. Once finished they collaborated with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office to have the piece delivered to Watauga County.

The piece was presented to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman on Tuesday, May 25.