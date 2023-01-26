Barbershop quartet to perform singing valentines

HICKORY — Easy Pieces barbershop quartet singer Bill Jones announced that the quartet will be performing singing valentines again this Valentine's Day. For $50 the quartet will perform two songs appropriate for the occasion and present the recipient with a red rose and a digital photo of the event.

Profits will be donated to a local charity. The valentines can be booked for Hickory, Newton, Conover, Bethlehem, and Mountain View.

"A singing valentine is a perfect gift and is especially appreciated when performed in a workplace," Jones said. "Booking early is wise, since we had nine or 10 who were disappointed last year after we were booked up."

Quartet members will wear masks if requested. Members are George Rolfs and Arden Hintzmann of Hickory, David Ingle of Conover, and Bill Jones of Bethlehem.

Call Bill Jones at 828-598-0316 or email wbjii01@yahoo.com to book a singing valentine.