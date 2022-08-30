"Bar Rescue" TV show filming at Hickory bar Corner Pocket II

Reality TV show “Bar Rescue” is filming at a bar in Hickory.

The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill, on U.S. Highway 70 SW, is set to get a helping hand from restaurant consultant Jon Taffer. The restaurant confirmed Tuesday that the bar would be on “Bar Rescue.”

“Bar Rescue” features Taffer, who travels to struggling bars to offer management tips, renovate the bars and make other improvements.

The show often puts the restaurants through a stress test by bringing in a large crowd to be served. Taffer evaluates how the bar runs on a busy night.

Corner Pocket’s stress test is scheduled for Tuesday, the restaurant said in a Facebook message. The restaurant would not reveal other details of the show.

Tents and trucks were set up behind the restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

"Bar Rescue" can currently be watched on the Paramount Network.