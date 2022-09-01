'Bar Rescue' gives Corner Pocket II a new name: The Gateway Pub & Grill

The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill has a new sign and apparently a new name, The Gateway Pub & Grill.

The Hickory bar is being renovated and improved by the reality TV show “Bar Rescue.” The show features bars struggling to stay afloat. Host and restaurant consultant Jon Taffer and his team renovate the bars, make managerial and service changes and sometimes change the names of the establishments.

Thursday, a new sign was put up outside the bar along U.S. Highway 70 with the new name, The Gateway Pub & Grill.

The building also got a new look in the renovation. The red brick building was painted blue.

A "stress test" for the bar was held Tuesday night. About 30 to 40 people were let in as customers to show how the restaurant runs when busy.

No air date for the episode has been announced.

Lynn Jones, a Hickory bartender and mobile bar business owner, attended the stress test on Tuesday. She said guests ordered from a limited menu and timed how long it took to receive drink orders.

Host Taffer spoke with Jones twice, she said. When someone nearby received a drink before Jones, Taffer asked how that felt.

“He said, ‘So how does it feel that your friend has a drink before you?” Jones said.

Taffer asked Jones how long a drink should take, and in answering -- two to three minutes -- Jones slipped in that she had been a bartender herself for over 17 years.

Taffer was on Jones’ bucket list of people to meet, she said. She watches the show almost every Sunday and has been a fan since it started in 2011, she said. Experiencing the filming and stress test live lived up to Jones’ expectations.

“It really was a stress test. It put the bartender and manager and owner completely to the test,” Jones said.

Jones has been to the Corner Pocket before, and enjoyed her time. “I keep seeing negative things (about Corner Pocket) online. It’s the wrong impression people have,” Jones said. “Just because it’s in that area doesn’t mean it’s a bad business.”

She heard the owner applied to be on “Bar Rescue” in March and understood why the bar may be facing challenges.

“It's a full-time job to keep your business in check,” Jones said. “With COVID, everybody fell on hard times and (the owner) is just recouping.”

Jones said she thinks the “Bar Rescue” makeover may give the business the boost it needs.

“He might even start a new trend in that area of new businesses coming there,” Jones said.

The reopening event is planned for Thursday night, Jones said. She plans to attend to see the changes to the bar.