Hickory's Gateway Pub & Grill makeover is part of a new season of the television show “Bar Rescue” on the Paramount Network.

On Friday, Dominique McDonald, a communications representative for “Bar Rescue” and the Paramount Network, said the air date for The Gateway Pub & Grill episode has yet to be determined.

In response to Facebook messages, an employee of the Gateway Pub & Grill said the restaurant did not know when the episode would air but did confirm it would be sometime in March.

In August 2022, “Bar Rescue” host and restaurant consultant Jon Taffer visited Hickory to renovate and revive the Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill. Following a four-day process, which included staff training and building renovations, The Gateway Pub and Grill was revealed on Sept. 1, according to previous Hickory Daily Record articles.

The episode will highlight the transformation.

New episodes of the television show began airing on Feb. 26, starting with the episode titled “JJ’s Sports Bust.” New episodes are released on Sundays at 10 p.m.

Previous episodes of “Bar Rescue” can be streamed at paramountnetwork.com.

The Gateway Pub & Grill is located at 534 U.S. Highway 70 SW.