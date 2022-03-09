 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bank robbery reported in downtown Conover
Bank robbery reported in downtown Conover

  • Updated
IMG_3157.jpeg

The Truist bank branch at 202 First Ave. S., Conover, closed Wednesday afternoon after a robbery was reported.

 Robert C. Reed, Record

A bank robbery was reported at Truist bank in Conover Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

The Conover Police Department got a call that there was a robbery at the branch at 202 First Ave. S. just after 2 p.m., Police Chief Eric Loftin said.

The bank was closed to the public Wednesday afternoon, and police were inside the building

This story will be updated as more information is available.

