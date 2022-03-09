Bank robbery reported in downtown Conover

From staff reports
A bank robbery was reported at Truist bank in Conover Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
The Conover Police Department got a call that there was a robbery at the branch at 202 First Ave. S. just after 2 p.m., Police Chief Eric Loftin said.
The bank was closed to the public Wednesday afternoon, and police were inside the building
This story will be updated as more information is available.
