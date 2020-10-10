 Skip to main content
Bank helps local pets with donations
Bank helps local pets with donations

Molly

Molly, shown here, is the beloved chiweenie fur-baby of local teller Renee Magni and was chosen for the Catawba County Humane Society 2021 calendar contest. She was one of the top winners, and will be the featured pet for the month of April.

First Citizens Bank Newton is holding a pet food drive during October to help local rescue centers.

The bank began a pet food drive in September, with community members including local veterinarians contributing. The pet food benefits Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue, hartmanshaven.org; and NC Paws Cat Rescue, ncpawsrescue.org.

Consider dropping off donations (including wet/dry food, treats, toys, blankets/towels, etc.) at First Citizens Bank at 11 S College Ave., Newton, through Oct. 23. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lobby is closed from 1-3 p.m. daily.

Also on Oct. 23, the bank will have “Meet Molly Day” to wrap up the food drive. Molly is the beloved chiweenie fur-baby of local teller Renee Magni and was chosen for the Catawba County Humane Society 2021 calendar contest. She was one of the top winners, and will be the featured pet for the month of April.

