Bank helps local pets with donations

Consider dropping off donations (including wet/dry food, treats, toys, blankets/towels, etc.) at First Citizens Bank at 11 S College Ave., Newton, through Oct. 23. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lobby is closed from 1-3 p.m. daily.

Also on Oct. 23, the bank will have “Meet Molly Day” to wrap up the food drive. Molly is the beloved chiweenie fur-baby of local teller Renee Magni and was chosen for the Catawba County Humane Society 2021 calendar contest. She was one of the top winners, and will be the featured pet for the month of April.