Bands will perform during annual preview show

HICKORY — The public is invited to attend the 13th annual Catawba Valley Marching Band Preview Show on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Frank Barger Stadium, located at Hickory High.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. There will be performances from the Catawba County high school bands, the Lenoir-Rhyne University Marching Band, and by the host school, Hickory High, with the Marching Tornadoes.
Admission is $8 (cash only) and concessions will be available for sale. All proceeds benefit the Hickory High Band.
"We hope to see a big turnout from our community," said Justin Beebe, director of bands at Hickory High. "Not only does it help our band program with our biggest fundraiser of the year, but it also means a great deal to our students to see the community providing support. The students work hard to support Hickory High and athletics throughout the year at football games, pep rallies, orientation, graduation, and several other events. This is a great opportunity to, in turn, support the band students."