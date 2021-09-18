Bands will perform during annual preview show

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. There will be performances from the Catawba County high school bands, the Lenoir-Rhyne University Marching Band, and by the host school, Hickory High, with the Marching Tornadoes.

"We hope to see a big turnout from our community," said Justin Beebe, director of bands at Hickory High. "Not only does it help our band program with our biggest fundraiser of the year, but it also means a great deal to our students to see the community providing support. The students work hard to support Hickory High and athletics throughout the year at football games, pep rallies, orientation, graduation, and several other events. This is a great opportunity to, in turn, support the band students."