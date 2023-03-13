HICKORY — The SALT Block Foundation will host Bandits on the Run in concert on Friday, April 21, in the Drendel Auditorium. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Bandits on the Run is an indie-folk-pop-Americana outfit consisting of three lead singers, a guitar, a cello, a suitcase drum, an accordion, and various toy instruments. They hail from Brooklyn, N.Y., and are known for their vivacious performance style, genre-defying sound, soaring harmonies, and ability to make music magic happen everywhere, from subway platforms to concert halls. Learn more about this dynamic group at: https://www.banditsontherun.nyc/

General admission tickets for the concert are $35. A VIP ticket option is also available for $75, including special seating during the performance, two drink tickets, and an after-party meet and greet with refreshments from 10-11 p.m.

All proceeds go to the SALT Block Foundation. This nonprofit organization oversees the operation of the SALT Block. It provides occupancy costs for the residents: Catawba Science Center, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Museum of Art, United Arts Council, and Western Piedmont Symphony.

“The SALT Block Foundation is delighted to host this distinctive musical event and friend-raiser in our very own Drendel Auditorium,” said Executive Director Tara Bland.

Go to www.SaltBlockFoundation.org for details and to order online.