Balsam Range band to perform in Lenoir

LENOIR — Relay For Life of Catawba Valley's second event of the summer is scheduled Aug. 20. The event is called "Back to Grassroots for a CURE!" This event will be held at the J.E Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir at 7 p.m.

Featured will be Balsam Range, an award-winning bluegrass band from Haywood County. Among many other awards, Balsam Range was the 2014 and 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year.

Balsam Range is rooted in community, family, faith and regional sounds. While some bluegrass bands only see each other at gigs and record digitally in different states, they do it the old-fashioned way. All five band members live within a 10-minute drive of one another.

Relay For Life is bringing the multi-talented group to the area to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Relay for Life's mission is to improve the rate of survival for cancer patients, to decrease the rate of cancer and to give a better quality of life for the cancer patient.

Tickets are available and seats can be reserved by ordering online: www.broyhillcenter.com or by calling the box office at 828-726-2404. Tickets are $35.

Out-of-town guests can reserve a room at the Hampton Inn in Lenoir that is holding a block of rooms for a limited time. Request a room for Relay For Life to get a discount rate.