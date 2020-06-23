Balls Creek Campground tent owners rebuild after 2019 fire

Balls Creek Campground was set on fire in September of last year. Many of the tents or cabins have now been rebuilt or are nearing completion.
Bob Drum, tent owner and campground board member, said the goal is for construction to be finished for the campground’s annual meeting in August. “They may not have all their inside amenities, but to be usable is the goal for everyone,” he said
Drum said the COVID-19 pandemic might affect whether they hold the campmeeting this year, but for now the board is planning to meet as scheduled.
“The impact it (COVID-19) has had on this community, to see this place (Balls Creek Campground) continue through that and persevere, I think it’s amazing,” Drum said.
Campmeeting is scheduled for Aug. 9-23 this year.
Drum owned a tent that burned down in the fire. He said his father purchased it in the 1960s.
Drum said as they work on their new tent he looks back at memories he built with his friends and family in the old one. “You’re in a new structure now and you’ll start building these memories in this new building, but I can’t help but be a little emotional when I think about not having what was here before,” he said.
They will likely host a service dedicated to the rebuilding, Drum said. “It will be to reflect and thank everyone that’s been involved out here. It will be a blessing to have campmeeting in August.”
Drum said many of the rebuilt tents are keeping the style of those that burned with only minor changes.
“Every individual is responsible for their own tent to be rebuilt,” Drum said. “There is an appearance guideline that everyone is asked to honor as close as they can to try to maintain the traditional look of the camp as possible.”
The new tents appear colorful but simple with various shades of blue, gray or yellow. Most of them have two floors, deck space and basic amenities.
Drum said each tent cost around $20,000 to build.
Millie Scronce showed off her and her husband’s tent that is currently being rebuilt. She said downstairs they will have a kitchen and gathering area and upstairs is where they will sleep. Most tents at Balls Creek are designed this way.
The couple are adding fire-proof siding to their tent to help prevent a fire from spreading in the future.
Scronce said her family bought their tent in 1969 and she met her husband Dennis at Balls Creek Campground. They shared their first kiss on the tent porch. “A lot of people meet at campmeeting,” she said. “This is where you meet your spouse.”
Scronce said it is tradition to walk around the campground with friends and enjoy ice cream. “It doesn’t sound wonderful, but it is,” she said.
Police still don’t know who started the fire that destroyed 40 tents and damaged nine others, but Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said they are working with SBI to investigate leads that have recently developed.
In February, a test performed on evidence found at the scene confirmed the fire was intentionally set, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Drum said he and other tent owners are doing what they can to assist the Sheriff’s Office in their investigation. “We remain hopeful that the person or persons involved can be located,” he said.
Scronce said she doesn’t want to know who started the fire. “I think if it comes out, this is such a blessed community, I fear that it would bring trouble and we don’t want trouble.”
Scronce said Balls Creek has always been about neighbors helping neighbors and the fire brought tent owners, first responders and people in the surrounding community closer together.
