Balls Creek Campground tent owners rebuild after 2019 fire

Balls Creek Campground was set on fire in September of last year. Many of the tents or cabins have now been rebuilt or are nearing completion.

Bob Drum, tent owner and campground board member, said the goal is for construction to be finished for the campground’s annual meeting in August. “They may not have all their inside amenities, but to be usable is the goal for everyone,” he said

Drum said the COVID-19 pandemic might affect whether they hold the campmeeting this year, but for now the board is planning to meet as scheduled.

“The impact it (COVID-19) has had on this community, to see this place (Balls Creek Campground) continue through that and persevere, I think it’s amazing,” Drum said.

Campmeeting is scheduled for Aug. 9-23 this year.

Drum owned a tent that burned down in the fire. He said his father purchased it in the 1960s.

Drum said as they work on their new tent he looks back at memories he built with his friends and family in the old one. “You’re in a new structure now and you’ll start building these memories in this new building, but I can’t help but be a little emotional when I think about not having what was here before,” he said.