Balloon release marks 2-year anniversary of shooting deaths; Hickory police have made no arrests in the case

To mark the two-year anniversary of the shooting deaths of two young men, more than 100 orange, white and blue balloons were released into the sky at a gas station in Hickory on Tuesday.

Xzavion “Zay” Watts, 20, and his cousin Damarion “Lil Bop” Sharpe, 16, were shot and killed at the Save More Convenience Store on First Avenue SW. The fatal shootings took place on May 10, 2020. There have been no arrests in the case.

Tammy Watts, the mother of Xzavion Watts, and Rosie Sharpe, the mother of Damarion Sharpe, still hope for justice. “It has been two years too long,” Tammy Watts said. “We have been waiting patiently, very patiently. We are going to continue to come together and continue to keep their names alive until justice is served.”

Around 50 people came to release balloons and share their condolences. After the balloons were released, a few officers from the Hickory Police Department stopped in to show their support of the family, Maj. Reed Baer said.

As the balloons were released, the crowd shouted, “We love you, Zay and Bop.” Tammy Watts said Damarion Sharpe loved to sing and rap. In honor of him, the family played one of the songs he recorded before his death while the balloons rose into the sky towards the setting sun. Rosie Sharpe danced and rapped along with the song while shouting her love for her son and nephew.

Rosie Sharpe had a message for the young people of the community. “Pray, put the guns down and stay in school,” she said. “Do something with your life.”

Tammy Watts said she started the organization Moms on a Mission in 2017. She said she felt called to help mothers raising young men. She said she never fully understood the significance of her calling until Mother’s Day in 2020, the night her son and nephew died.

The goal of the organization is to save the next generation of men, Tammy Watts said. The organization helps to provide mothers with anything they need to support their children, she said. She said the organization is working to offer two $1,000 scholarships to one athlete and one musician in honor of Xzavion Watts, who loved basketball, and Damarion Sharpe.

Tammy Watts and Rosie Sharpe wore bright orange shirts to the memorial event. Tammy Watts said orange is the color aligned with gun violence awareness.

The shirts read, “In loving memory, Zay and Bop.” A heart-shaped photo of the two young men also adorned the front of the shirts. The backs of the shirts read, “Stop the gun violence,” and “Justice!!” Family members and friends who attended the balloon release were also wearing various memorial shirts for Xzavion Watts and Damarion Sharpe.

“I want everyone in the community to know that our hearts are heavy, but we are strong together,” Watts said. “We are united together as one and we will never give up hope.”

"Although it has now been two years since this tragedy, this case remains open and active and a top priority,” Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said in an email on Wednesday. “We still continue to strongly urge anyone with information to contact us as we would very much like to bring justice and some closure to the families of Xzavion and Damarion."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

