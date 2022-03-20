Ball must bounce: Newton fifth-grader creates game to help grandmother with Parkinson's disease

For my March 13 article, I interviewed one of the finest young men I’d ever met: Conover resident Peter Simpson, who’d earned the rank of Eagle Scout by cosmetically restoring an 1894 tank car for the Newton Depot, and whose grandfather, Reid Ikerd of Newton, had worked as Peter’s assistant and supervisor.

Then, just a day later, I had the pleasure of talking to yet another outstanding boy, and, coincidence of coincidences, a grandparent figured prominently in his story as well. The boy is 10-year-old Graham Repaire of Conover, the son of Joe and Kim Wallace Repaire. Graham is the inventor of a game to improve the hand-eye coordination of people battling Parkinson’s disease, which I’ll tell you about in a bit. His grandmother, the person with whom Graham spends much time, is Denise Wallace of Newton.

You might recall Denise. In January 2021, I wrote about her successful quest to get Rock Steady Boxing started in the Catawba Valley. The non-contact, nationally recognized boxing program, which is offered at Lake Hickory Muay Thai in Mountain View and Lake Norman Muay Thai in Mooresville, has been shown to improve the motor skills of women and men with Parkinson’s disease. Denise, who’s 65, has had Parkinson’s since she was in her early 40s.

I asked Graham to tell me about his grandmother’s ailment. “She has Parkinson’s,” he answered. “It’s like a disability. Some (people with Parkinson’s) might shake when they talk. Some might accidentally get diagnosed with MS.”

That’s what happened to Denise. Over a period of time, she was repeatedly diagnosed and treated by medical professionals as a multiple sclerosis patient. She got worse until finally a physician who’d moved her practice from Johns Hopkins to Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem correctly diagnosed Denise’s condition. Denise improved once she was prescribed the right medication. She went from dependence on a wheelchair to walking on her own.

But, there is no cure for Parkinson’s, and people who suffer from it, regardless of medical interventions, typically worsen over time. That’s where exercise comes in. It has an amazing ability to tamp down the negative effects of the debilitating disease. Regular Rock Steady Boxing workouts are especially beneficial.

Young Graham, who’s been fully aware of his grandmother’s challenges for years and understands how fitness routines help her, decided he’d develop another workout, one Denise could do with him — or with anyone, really — anytime, anywhere. “Usually I’m (at my grandmother’s house), and I like to play with balls and stuff, so I was just trying to come up with a way to help,” explained Graham, saying he and his grandmother frequently played outside together. “Sometimes she’s having trouble catching the ball.”

Graham continued, “So, because I play baseball I know by hitting the ball, it improves hand-eye coordination. I felt like that was engaging some of the solutions — how to improve her skills.” Graham said he’d had his grandmother play baseball sometimes and kick a ball sometimes. “I felt like she was having fun with it and improving,” he noted. So what could he do to rev up the improvement process?

That fifth-grade mind awhirl with ideas and determination, Graham developed a whole new game, calling it P.h.e.c.g. or Parkinson’s hand-eye coordination game. He wrote out the game’s name for me and included one rule: “Ball must bounce!”

“You’re hitting the ball back and forth,” said Graham. “You can’t grab it and throw it. You’re hitting it with your hand, so there’s not really anything special you need — just the ball.”

In the Repaire family’s kitchen, Graham and Denise demonstrated P.h.e.c.g. using a smallish — maybe 6 inches in diameter — rubber ball. They stood about 6 feet apart. Graham smacked the ball toward the floor, so it bounced once and then sprang toward Denise, who smacked it down, so it sprang toward Graham. If a participant misses the ball or catches it, her opponent earns a point. Players continue until one of them reaches a score determined and agreed upon by the challengers before play begins.

“You bounce one time,” said Graham, but suggested that extra bounces were OK if the players were farther apart.

“You have to think about it, and then you react,” said Denise, who shared how surprised she was the first time she played P.h.e.c.g., surprised at how demanding the little game was. “You have to pay attention and be ready,” she cautioned.

Denise shared the game with her fellow Rock Steady Boxing participants and coaches. “They decided to make it part of their exercises,” she said. “They played about 15 minutes during their cooldown period.” Denise went on to say her fellow boxers got so into P.h.e.c.g. that they didn’t really cool down. “They were determined to win,” she reported with a smile.

Following Denise’s class is a group of folks with more advanced Parkinson’s. They, too, engaged in Graham’s game.

Graham is a busy 10-year-old, playing baseball for Athletes Lab Performance Center in Maiden, basketball, tennis and occasionally golf. But when he has free time, he goes to Rock Steady Boxing at Lake Hickory Muay Thai with Denise, so he knows as well as anyone how hard his grandmother and the other Rock Steady partakers work to feel good and maintain motor skills.

“My goal is to influence hospitals to use (P.h.e.c.g.) as treatment,” Graham explained.

From the mouths of babes. Hope all you hospital personnel are paying attention. If a fifth grader says this is a good game, you can be sure it’s a good game.

Not only that, I can give it my own thumbs up. Graham invited me to play with him, and yes, P.h.e.c.g. worked my hand-eye coordination as well as my balance skills, and it was fun. I’ll be sharing it with my own little grands.

Two great stories from two great kids, the kinds who increase a person’s hope for the future.

For information, call J.T. Smith, former Thai boxer and owner of Lake Hickory Muay Thai in Hickory and Lake Norman Muay Thai in Mooresville, at 704-657-1080.

Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.