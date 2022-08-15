Bakery, coworking space to open in downtown Newton

A new bakery and a coworking office are the latest additions to downtown Newton.

Amanda Niehaus open The Chocolate Possum bakery in Conover in 2021. When the building went up for sale, she chose to move. A location in downtown Newton caught her eye.

Niehaus connected with Jeff Allen, owner of Novel Taproom, and Luke Walling, who owned the building on North College Avenue. The connection was immediate, she said.

“I fell in love with this place, and I feel at home here,” she said. “I want to be here.”

Niehaus reopened The Chocolate Possum bakery at 31 N. College Ave. in late June. At this location, she’s offering 36 flavors of ice cream along with her baked goods such as cakes, cupcakes, brownies cookies and more.

The bakery also offers space for events, she said.

Niehaus hopes to connect with the Newton community and help the downtown area thrive, she said.

Walling said Niehaus has already proved she fits in the energized downtown.

“She is one rock star Main Street entrepreneur,” he said. “The right team of Main Street entrepreneurs can reinvent a city.”

In Walling’s building next door to The Chocolate Possum, a coworking space is moving in. Walling has high hopes for it, as well.

The Hickory Hub, a coworking space in Hickory, is opening a second location. Owners Randy and Lorie Street met Walling through the Chamber of Catawba County. The new Hub location gives the Streets a chance to be part of the change in Newton, Lorie said.

“We wanted to be part of this revitalization,” she said.

Minor renovations are underway to make the former Walker Pharmacy building into a trendy for-rent workspace. People can rent space on the open seating table, a private office or a meeting room, Randy said.

“When we had this opportunity we wanted to take advantage of it because we were getting full in Hickory and we wanted to expand to a broader part of the county,” Lorie said.

Walling hopes the business brings something different or forward-thinking to Newton.

“We have to evolve our thinking locally and also market to Charlotte and younger people,” he said.

Walling also hopes new businesses will blossom from The Hub.

The Newton location is expected to open this summer.