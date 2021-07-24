Back-to-school events planned

HICKORY — Hickory Church of Christ invites the community to attend the Back to School/College Prayer and Worship Assembly for the upcoming school/college year on Sunday, Aug. 8. This annual community event is designed to help students, parents and school/college staff recognize God’s hand in blessing each academic year.

Hickory Church of Christ is located at 1218 Fairgrove Church Road in Hickory. The Back to School/College Prayer and Worship Assembly will take place on Aug. 8. The schedule includes Bible classes at 9:30 a.m., prayer and worship at 10:30 a.m. and a cookout at 11:30 a.m. The cookout will include hot dogs, hamburgers, s’mores, snow cones, and more.

For additional information about Hickory Church of Christ and to RSVP for the Aug. 8 event, visit www.hickorychurch.org or email office@hickorychurch.org.

Hickory Church of Christ is a community of disciples of Christ existing to connect others to the power of God and identifies itself as being a group of imperfect Christ followers who are learning to love more perfectly. Sunday Bible classes are held in-person, for infants through adults, and the Sunday worship assembly is in-person and available on Facebook Livestream.

Hickory Church of Christ has been serving Catawba County for over 75 years. The church food pantry (@M25HickoryChurch on Facebook) is open on the first and third Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.. The church will begin hosting its monthly Parents Night Out events this fall.