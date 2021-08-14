'Baby parade' a traditional part of Soldiers Reunion

NEWTON — “Honoring Our Heritage," the theme of the 132nd annual Soldiers Reunion patriotic festival, will be carried out by the youngest generation of Catawbans when toddlers and tykes are spotlighted in their own parade on Courthouse Square in Newton on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The “baby parade,” as the red-white-and-blue lineup of youngsters in their decorated conveyances has been called for several generations, will be staged at 6 p.m. The perennial crowd-pleasing activity will take place on the east side of Courthouse Square and is free and open to the public, for both spectators and participants.

With cute youngsters in miniature floats draped in patriotic regalia, proud relatives cheering from the sidelines, and cash prizes for the most creative entries, the yearly event promises to be a favorite part of the week-long tribute to Catawba County’s war veterans.

Officials of the Reunion festival and the long-time sponsors of the kiddie parade have issued an invitation to all families to participate and to the public to witness the family-oriented event on the College Avenue side of The Square.

For the 30th year the baby parade is being sponsored by Drum Funeral Homes of Conover and Hickory and Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home of Newton.